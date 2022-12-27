Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

