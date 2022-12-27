Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $185.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.76.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

