Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 427,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

