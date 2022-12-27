Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

