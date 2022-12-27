Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 61,800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 5.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 24.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 955,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,309,000 after buying an additional 188,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.41 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.