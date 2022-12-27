Verition Fund Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $840,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,894.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,526 shares of company stock worth $28,488,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

