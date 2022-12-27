Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.4% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 185,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

