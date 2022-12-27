Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 3,562 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $3,642,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

PG stock opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average is $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

