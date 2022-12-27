Wealthpoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

