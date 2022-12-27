WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

