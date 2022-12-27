WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.9 %

WEC opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

