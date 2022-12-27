Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 485.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $172.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

