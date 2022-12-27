Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $412.12 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.75.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.