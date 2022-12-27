Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,602,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62.

