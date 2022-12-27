Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 733,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,370,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

