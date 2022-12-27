Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 261 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

