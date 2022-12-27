Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 560,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

