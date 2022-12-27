Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

