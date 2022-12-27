Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $540,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

TMUS stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.