Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIGZ. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

