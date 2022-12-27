Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.45.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $332.73 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.65.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

