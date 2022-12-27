Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $256.74 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $350.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.89 and a 200 day moving average of $236.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

