Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 95,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

