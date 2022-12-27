Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

DOCU opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

