Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,092 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.58 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 801,637 shares of company stock worth $83,420,173. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

