Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 29,807 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,807 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after buying an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,542,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,567,000 after buying an additional 97,349 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

VST stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -74.76%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

