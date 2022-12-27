Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,338 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

