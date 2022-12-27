Welch Group LLC Has $52.55 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

