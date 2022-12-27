Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

