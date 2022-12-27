WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,984 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

