WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.05. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

