Whelan Financial Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

