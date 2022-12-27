WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Buys 789 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.8% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 146,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,325,000 after purchasing an additional 123,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 808.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

