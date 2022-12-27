Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 296,702 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,902.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,702 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

