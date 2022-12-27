ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,660 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 69,218 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZI. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $402,350,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,037,797 shares of company stock valued at $29,742,640. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

