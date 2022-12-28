10,008 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $200,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $240,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $258,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOLF opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

