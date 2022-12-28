12,600 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of AZZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.8% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 156,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AZZ news, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $974.59 million, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.26. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

