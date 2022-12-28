12,600 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AZZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AZZ by 20.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Trading Up 0.8 %

AZZ opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $974.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. AZZ had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

