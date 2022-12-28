12,686 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

