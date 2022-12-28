18,757 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,757 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 412.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

