18,757 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,757 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 412.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.