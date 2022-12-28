22,000 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 634,978 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 608,846 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,304,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after buying an additional 106,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.