22,000 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84,153 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

OCFC stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

