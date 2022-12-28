26,200 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

