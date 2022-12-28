44,900 Shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hersha Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,823.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 547,315 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 622,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 321,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 248,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 159,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of HT stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $352.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.77%. This is an increase from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

