90,500 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,656,000. Alphabet comprises about 5.9% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

