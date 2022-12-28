A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.87.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

