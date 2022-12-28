AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,869 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Shares of TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.76 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.55. The company has a market cap of $344.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

