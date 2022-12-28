Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $172.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

