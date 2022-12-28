Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.