Allworth Financial LP Acquires 116 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $257.55 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $350.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.30 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

